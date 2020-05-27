‘Criminal Minds’ Team Hit With Lawsuit Stemming From Sexual Harassment Allegations

California authorities filed a lawsuit against the team behind “Criminal Minds” for creating an “unchecked” hostile work environment.

The complaint filed by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing focused on the sexual touching allegations by Director of Photography Gregory St. Johns, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. The sexual harassment lawsuit doesn’t just go after St. Johns, but The Walt Disney Company, ABC Signature Studios, CBS Studios and others involved.

A lawsuit alleges that a former director of photography on CBS’s “Criminal Minds” sexually and verbally harassed men while on set. https://t.co/6P8SQ7sD3w — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) May 27, 2020



“With the aid of defendants, St. Johns created an unchecked, intimidating, hostile, and offensive work environment on the set of ‘Criminal Minds,'” the complaint stated. “Protected by the executive production team — including showrunner Erica Messer, executive producer Harry Bring, executive producer John Breen Frazier, director Glenn Kershaw, and unit production manager Stacey Beneville — St. Johns continued his unlawful conduct for years.

“Defendants’ executive team not only had actual and constructive knowledge of St. Johns’ abusive conduct, they condoned it,” the lawsuit continued. “No necessary steps to prevent sex-based harassment and discrimination were taken over the years, nor were appropriate corrective actions. Instead, the executives fired anyone who resisted or who tacitly evaded St. Johns’ advances or abuse.” (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser Dies)

A technician claimed he was fired after he rejected a butt slap by St. Johns. The lawsuit claimed over a dozen men were fired because of St. Johns. The Director of Photography wasn’t fired until Variety published a story on allegations against him.

ABC Studios released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“The Company works hard to maintain a work environment free from discrimination, harassment, or retaliation,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “In this instance the Company took corrective action. We cooperated with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing during its investigation, and we regret that we were unable to reach a reasonable resolution with the Department. We now intend to defend the asserted claims vigorously.”