Family Of George Floyd Demands Justice For Death

The family of George Floyd spoke out Wednesday demanding justice for his death.



“We wanna see them arrested,” said Terra Brown, George Floyd’s cousin, to CBS News, “We wanna see them charged. We wanna see them convicted for what they did. He did not deserve what happened to him.” She continued to say that she wanted the protests to matter and that she wants to see “these people pay for what they did.” (RELATED: Thousands Gathered To Protest George Floyd’s Death, Tear Gas Used)

“Just thinking just how amazing my brother was. He never did anything to nobody.” said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, to CBS News, “I just don’t understand why people want to hurt people, kill people. They didn’t have to do that to my brother.”

Thousands of protesters gather Tuesday night to protest the death of George Floyd, some becoming violent and smashing the windows of several police vehicles. Police responded with tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets.



“I don’t need them to be suspended and able to work in another state or another county,” said Bridget Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, on the “TODAY” show, “Their licenses should be taken away; their jobs should be take away, and they should be put in jail for murder.”

George Floyd was arrested by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck after he supposedly became violent during the arrest. Floyd begs for help but can be seen going completely still. Floyd died after being transported to a hospital. Some consider his death an example of police brutality.