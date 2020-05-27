Politics

Fauci Softens Predictions For Coronavirus Second Wave — Not An ‘Inevitability’

President Trump Makes Statement On Vaccine Development
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Dr. Anthony Fauci now says that a potential second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall or winter is no longer an “inevitability.”

Fauci, one of the top medical experts on the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Wednesday that he feels “better and better” about the government’s capability of containing the virus as states reopen.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Dr. Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Dubbed "Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration is announcing plans for an all-out effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you’re reopening. We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability,” he explained. “When people start thinking about the fall, I want people to really appreciate that it could happen, but it is not inevitable.” (RELATED: Dr. Birx Says ‘It’s Difficult To Tell’ How Government Would Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave)

“If we do the kinds of things that we’re putting in place now, to have the workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are the clear and effective identification, isolation and contact tracing, we can prevent this second wave that we’re talking about.”

Fauci previously said he fully “anticipated” a coronavirus rebound in the fall but thought the government would be better equipped to handle it.

President Donald Trump stated Thursday that he won’t deal with a potential second wave by closing the country.

“We’re not going to close the country,” he told reporters at a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan. “We’re going to put out the fires. There could be, whether it’s an ember or a flame, we’re going to put it out, but we’re not closing our country.”