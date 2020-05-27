Gabrielle Union Breaks Silence On Toxic Workplace Allegations Against ‘America’s Got Talent’

Actress Gabrielle Union has broken her silence regarding the allegations against “America’s Got Talent.”

Union confirmed she experienced a “toxic” work culture in an interview published Wednesday by Variety.

“I signed up for the experience of being a part of a show that hails itself as the biggest stage in the world,” Union said. “Super diverse, and one about giving people an opportunity to shine where they otherwise probably wouldn’t. What could go wrong?”

Union claimed she was unsuccessful when she raised complaints regarding the culture at the show.

“At the end of all this, my goal is real change — and not just on this show but for the larger parent company. It starts from the top down,” she said. “My goal is to create the happiest, most high-functioning, inclusive, protected and healthy example of a workplace.” (RELATED: Investigation Into ‘America’s Got Talent’ Shows ‘Culture Of Diversity’ Amid Toxic Allegations)

NBC released a statement Wednesday claiming an independent investigation showed an “overall culture of diversity” on the show, but found “reporting processes” could be improved.

The show now participates in a sensitivity training and new process has been implemented to screen issues heading to human resources, an insider told Variety.

Union confirmed she complained after Simon Cowell was smoking on set and also confirmed the incident with Jay Leno where he made a Korean joke. Union claimed when she complained to producers they said they would just edit it out.

“You cannot edit out what we just experienced,” Union said. “There is not an edit button in my brain or in my soul. To experience this kind of racism at my job and there be nothing done about it, no discipline, no companywide email, no reminder of what is appropriate in the workplace?”