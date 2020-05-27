HBO Max Is Officially Out, All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ Films Are Streaming

HBO Max has officially arrived.

HBO’s new streaming service went live Wednesday, and it’s absolutely stacked with incredible content. Not only is it stacked with content, but all eight “Harry Potter” movies are leading the way. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Do you already subscribe to HBO or HBO Now? If so, you might already have HBO Max without having to do anything else.

For example, I pay for HBO Now, and I was able to just quickly get into HBO Max without any issues at all. If you need to find out for yourself, then head over to this link to figure out if you’re good.

As I’ve said many times, the streaming wars are great for the consumers. Do I want to pay for a billion different streaming services?

Not really, but do you know what competition does? It forces everyone to get better at what they do. If you’re the only show in town, then people will watch no matter what.

You know you light a fire under a quarterback who has gotten complacent? You sign a new guy to push him for his job.

That’s more or less what the streaming wars are all about. Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Apple are all pushing each other right now, and that’s forcing every service to provide the greatest content possible.

Welcome to the fight, HBO! I can’t wait to dive into some of these originals and all the movies that are already there.

Is there a Harry Potter binge weekend in the near future? I think we can certainly pencil that in!