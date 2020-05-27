Iowa State Plans On Capping Football Attendance At 30,000 Fans

Iowa State plans on capping attendance at their stadium for the 2020 football season.

Currently, programs across America are trying to figure out whether or not fans will be allowed into stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, there will be fans at ISU games in 2020, but not a ton of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on May 26, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

The Cyclones stated the following in part in a Tuesday release about the decision:

Attendance at Jack Trice Stadium would be limited to approximately 50% capacity in order to meet the current guidelines established by state and local officials. Those guidelines may be adjusted as time passes. Right now, we are planning as though the capacity of our stadium would be limited to 30,000 spectators.

Get used to this, folks. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s not a single stadium at capacity in 2020. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they’re capped.

Given the fact social distancing seems to be a huge part of fighting coronavirus, packing stadiums doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Even with masks and other precautions, I’m not sure how you can safely put tens of thousands of people around each other for a football game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on Dec 19, 2019 at 6:36am PST

With only 30,000 fans in the stands for Iowa State, you might at least be able to put some distance between everyone.

Don’t get me wrong on this. I want stadiums packed. There’s nothing better than a great football atmosphere, but I don’t want it to be done if it can’t be done safely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on Mar 10, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

You can bank on other football programs following ISU’s lead on this one. They’ll open up to a degree, but don’t expect fans to be in every seat.