‘This One Is A Stretch’: Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon After Blackface Sketch Resurfaces

Jamie Foxx defended fellow comedian Jimmy Fallon after an old “Saturday Night Live” sketch of him in blackface resurfaced and said people should “let this one go.”

“He was doing an impression of Chris Rock,” the 52-year-old actor/comedian commented on an E! News Instagram post following reports about the host the “Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” facing a backlash over 2000 sketch. The comments were noted by US Weekly in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel And Sarah Silverman All Wore Blackface)

“It wasn’t black face [sic],” he added. We comedians, I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. On a show called ‘In Living Color’ we played every race.” (RELATED:Sarah Silverman Fired From Movie Over Old Blackface Photo)

Foxx concluded his comments, while noting that people should “Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

On Tuesday, Fallon apologized for the sketch and called it a “terrible decision.”

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” the late-night talk show host tweeted.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

“There is no excuse for this,” he added. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

