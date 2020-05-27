Netflix Cancels ‘Terrace House’ After International Superstar Hana Kimura’s Death

International superstar Hana Kimura’s death over the weekend has put an end to Netflix’s 2019-2020 “Terrace House” season. She was 22.

The Japanese reality show’s late cast member, a pro-wrestler, joined the show this season for episodes 20-42, but now the remainder of the season will not air following her death, per TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Japanese government officials are calling for action against cyberbullying, amid a national outpouring of grief after the death of professional wrestler and reality television star Hana Kimura. https://t.co/YpI9urMYyB — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2020

“We would like to express our regrets for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family,” Fuji Television shared in a statement following her death Saturday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response,” it added.

The series focuses on 6 strangers — 3 men and 3 women — who live together and develop relationships and friendships.

Kimura’s death follows claims she was dealing with cyberbullying connected to the show following an incident between her and a fellow male cast member. She reportedly took her own life due to the harassment, but an exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, per Variety.

“Every day, I receive nearly 100 honest opinions and I cannot deny that I get hurt,” Hana previously tweeted, per the outlet.

Japan’s Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government is looking into ways to find those responsible and punish them as both ruling and opposition parties in the country plan to develop new rules for dealing with online abuse, per the report.