Johnny Manziel Is Unrecognizable In New Instagram Photos

Johnny Manziel shared some Instagram photos Tuesday night and he looks very different.

The Texas A&M Heisman-winner has a mustache in the photos and is rocking a cowboy hat. I’m dead serious when I say I didn’t even recognize him at all when I first saw the pictures. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at them all below. I think you’ll likely agree with me.

View this post on Instagram Ridin Roads A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 26, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

I honestly don’t even know what to say here, other than the man seems to be loving life. You can never go wrong with a cowboy hat.

You absolutely can’t go wrong with a cowboy hat and a mustache. That’s just a fact. It looks like he’s shooting for the Sam Elliott vibe during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m here for it. That’s the kind of energy you need to win this war.

In all seriousness, it looks like Manziel is just living life and enjoying some shenanigans with his buddies. Given how bad things were in his life a few years back, I think it’s safe to say he’s bounced back in a big way.

There have been plenty of funny hairstyles and appearances to keep people entertained during the crisis. Manziel’s mustache-cowboy hat combo is right up there with the best of them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Apr 3, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

Stay frosty, Johnny Football!