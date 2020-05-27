Kate Middleton Slams ‘False Misrepresentations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton slammed a recent article for allegedly showing “false misrepresentations” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace claimed they were unaware of the article before it was published, according to a Wednesday report from Entertainment Tonight.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a Palace spokesperson said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The article in question titled “Catherine the Great” was published Monday by Tatler.

“Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources,” a spokesperson for the publication told ET. “Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.” (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Make Security Upgrades At $18 Million Beverly Hills Mansion)

The article claimed Middleton is “furious” about the amount of work left behind after Prince Harry and Markle’s exit from their royal roles.

“Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped,” the article said. “She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”

The article also touched on the allegation that Markle and Middleton didn’t get along and claimed the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t take Markle “under her wing.”

