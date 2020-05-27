EXCLUSIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Responds To Tampa Bay Times Piece On Her Absentee Voting Record

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the Daily Caller that there’s a “simple distinction” regarding President Donald Trump’s comments on mail-in voting and her own record of absentee voting “that the media fails to grasp.”

McEnany, responding to a Wednesday article from the Tampa Bay Times titled “Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in 10 years,” stated that “absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason.”

“It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person,” she continued. “President Trump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud.” (RELATED: Twitter Fact-Checks Trump For The First Time After He Claims Mail-In Ballots Will Be ‘Fraudulent’)

“This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp.”

Trump has frequently criticized efforts from some Democrats to move the November election to an all-mail voting system over coronavirus fears.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people.”

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Twitter announced Tuesday that they will start fact-checking some of the president’s tweets regarding potential voter fraud, especially as it relates to mail-in ballots.

“Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election,’” Twitter’s fact check reads. “However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”

McEnany herself has echoed Trump’s statements on the subject in both press briefings and on Twitter.