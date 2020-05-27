‘The Political Witch Hunt Is Over’: Kelly Loeffler Reacts To DOJ Dropping Coronavirus Insider Trading Probe

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacted Wednesday to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to stop its investigation into her for selling off stocks early in the coronavirus pandemic.

“I said from day one I would be completely exonerated and I have been completely and totally exonerated. Look, I knew that this was a political witch hunt by the left-wing media. This is exactly what they do to the president. It’s what they have done to him on the Russia investigation, the impeachment and now with Michael Flynn,” Loeffler said on Fox Business.

“Look, what I do is I just keep moving forward. This is exactly what the president does, working for our country, never being distracted by this and getting back to work for Georgians as I have done every minute since I have been sworn in in January…Anyone who continues to carry this message forward about me is lying to you,” she continued.

Later Loeffler’s team sent out an email with her clip saying “The Political Witch Hunt Is Over.”

This comes as the DOJ stopped its investigation into Loeffler and two other senators Tuesday. Prosecutors let California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler, and Oklahoma Republican James Inhofe know that the investigation into their alleged insider trading, has been closed.

Loeffler filed a Periodic Transaction Report (PTR) Friday, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller, as she attempted to answer questions related to her financial transactions. (RELATED: DOJ Drops Coronavirus Insider Trading Probe Into Senators Loeffler, Inhofe And Feinstein)

Loeffler announced last month that she was liquidating all of her individual stock shares after transactions that were made shortly after a closed door briefing on the coronavirus in late January raised eyebrows. This latest report includes three transactions, two of which come from her husband Jeff Sprecher, who is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. A PTR is required after a securities transaction over $1,000 is made. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler To Leave Subcommittee To Avoid Potential Attacks And Distractions)

The DOJ has reportedly not stopped its investigation into Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who sold millions of dollars worth of stocks after a closed-door Senate-only meeting previewing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burr reportedly sold nearly $1.5 million of his own stocks in February, shortly before hosting a private meeting with wealthy constituents where he detailed to them the possible impacts of the coronavirus, according to NPR.