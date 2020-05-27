LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says ‘We Need Football’

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is all in on the season happening.

Orgeron appeared on Fox News for a Tuesday interview, and the man leading the Tigers eloquently summed up the feelings of every proud American during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When discussing the impact of the Tigers on the community and Baton Rouge economy, Orgeron said, “I do believe we need football.”

Please excuse me while I go wipe away some tears. It sure is dusty in here. Man, hearing him deliver that line hit me hard in the heart.

We don’t just want football, folks. We need college football to return in order to save the soul of this nation. That much is for sure.

Football is something that brings people together, gives us something to get excited about, moves the needle and provides us something to work towards for a common goal.

Coronavirus put all of that at risk, but we’re making great progress in this war. Soon, we’ll have complete and total victory.

With victory will come the football season. Props to Coach O for continuing to be one of the leading voices in this fight. The games can’t get here soon enough!