NFL Expert Matt Miller Names Madison, Wisconsin, The Best College Football Town In America

NFL expert Matt Miller has revealed the greatest college football town in America.

Okay, before we dive into this, I want us all to agree to a few things. First, I want us to agree that Miller is an expert on football. Do we all agree on that fact? We do! Good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Secondly, I want us all to agree his opinion is unbiased and can be treated as a concrete fact. Do we agree? Yes, we agree. Perfect!

Let’s see the city he picked as the greatest college football town!

He picked Madison, Wisconsin! Look at that! What a choice! It’s the home of the Wisconsin Badgers!

It’s Madison, WI and I’m willing to die on this hill. https://t.co/WkWsC36OBW — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 27, 2020

Remember, we all agreed he’s an expert on football and that his opinion is unbiased and should be treated as fact. No going back!

Here’s a live look at all the haters, critics and losers who agreed to roll with Miller’s pick and then found out he chose the Badgers.

Thank you, Matt! I couldn’t agree more if I tried. Madison is without question the best college football town in America.

The beer is cold, women are incredibly attractive, the weather is beautiful, bars are popping off on Saturdays, our football team dominates and the fans are passionate.

In terms of heaven on Earth when it comes to football atmosphere, good luck finding one better than Madison.

There is also nothing like a great night game in Madison. You wake up at about 7:00 a.m., have about a dozen shower beers, hit the bars throughout the day, head over to the game and then keep drinking as soon as the clock hits zero.

It’s an experience you simply have to go through at least once.

Props to Miller for making the correct choice, and remember, you all agreed to his decision. You just love to see it!