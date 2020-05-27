Editorial

Melania Turns Heads In Pretty Blue And White Sleeveless Dress For Trip To NASA Event

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to watch the SpaceX launch of two U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station later this afternoon, the first commercial launch of U.S. astronauts in the nation's history. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty blue and white dress for the trip to a NASA event in Florida.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless navy blue print number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on their way to Kennedy Space Center to attend the historic SpaceX launch. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific summer look with loose hair, sunglasses and white high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ahead of the day’s big event, a tweet from NASA read, “LIVE NOW: History is about to be made. Watch as @NASA_Astronauts #LaunchAmerica to the @Space_Station from American soil for the first time in nine years: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1lDxLglolpQJm …”

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out at the White House wearing a beautiful green coat dress for a tree planting ceremony in honor of Earth Day.

 

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.