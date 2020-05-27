Melania Turns Heads In Pretty Blue And White Sleeveless Dress For Trip To NASA Event

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty blue and white dress for the trip to a NASA event in Florida.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless navy blue print number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on their way to Kennedy Space Center to attend the historic SpaceX launch. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific summer look with loose hair, sunglasses and white high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ahead of the day’s big event, a tweet from NASA read, “LIVE NOW: History is about to be made. Watch as @NASA_Astronauts #LaunchAmerica to the @Space_Station from American soil for the first time in nine years: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1lDxLglolpQJm …”

LIVE NOW: History is about to be made. Watch as @NASA_Astronauts #LaunchAmerica to the @Space_Station from American soil for the first time in nine years: https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out at the White House wearing a beautiful green coat dress for a tree planting ceremony in honor of Earth Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.