Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Details Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Prince Andrew

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. (New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS)

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Netflix’s new Jeffrey Epstein documentary detailed Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” dropped Wednesday on Netflix and revisits sexual assault allegations against the Duke of York, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Giuffre alleged she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew during an encounter in March of 2001.

“I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew,” Giuffre claimed. “He knocked on the door, he came inside Ghislaine [Maxwell]’s townhouse, and we’re sitting there having tea. She goes to Prince Andrew, ‘How old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said, ’17.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you’re right!’ He’s like, ‘My daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.'”

“I asked Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together,” Giuffre further claimed. “Right after that photo was taken, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.”

Buckingham Palace has denied the allegations, according to ET. (RELATED: Netflix Trailer For ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ Docuseries Hits Cover-Up Conspiracy Head On)

“It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of contact or sexual relationship with Virginia Roberts,” the palace said in a statement.

Prince Andrew denied the allegations during a sit-down interview with the BBC in November of 2019.

“I can tell you, categorically, I don’t remember meeting her at all,” he said at the time. “I’ve said consistently and frequently that we never had any sort of sexual contact whatsoever.”