ADVICE OF THE YEAR: Life Is Too Short To Ever Drink A Warm Beer

I recently received some of the greatest advice I’ve ever been given in my life, and it involved beer.

I've been spending a ton of time researching rotomolded coolers. See, I'm a bit of a cooler guy now. I'm done with cheap stuff, and I'm all in on the coolers that hold ice for days.

Much like Frank Reynolds is a man of the crabs, I've become a man of the coolers.

Much like Frank Reynolds is a man of the crabs, I’ve become a man of the coolers.

With football season less than 100 days away, I’ve been furiously researching the best cooler options. I already have an Orca 20, but want to do a little upgrading in the size department.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Tuesday night, I found some advice that will stick with me for the rest of my life. Someone simply stated that life is too short to ever drink a warm beer.

“Life is too short to drink warm beer with your friends.” I just heard this advice for the first time in my life. In my soul, I always knew it, but I’ve never heard it put so eloquently. Never drink warm beer. Always make sure it’s iced down. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 26, 2020

How have I gone 28 years through life without ever hearing this saying before? I know it’s simple advice, but I feel like a new man after hearing it.

You know what? It’s 100% correct. Life is way too damn short to ever drink a warm beer with your buddies. It’s just not worth it.

Our tickets to the afterlife could get punched tomorrow. They could! We just don’t know. Every beer you drink could be the last one.

Do you really want to go out of this world knowing that your last beer was a warm one? I didn’t think so.

Look, we’ve all been there. We’ve all stomached some beers we wish had just been a bit crisper. We’ve stomached beers that just didn’t hit right because they weren’t cold enough.

Well, today is the start of a new era. From this day forward, no more warm beer for any reason! We will plan ahead, we will always have have ice ready and our coolers will be stacked!

“No more warm beer ever again” is officially the motto of 2020 and the rest of our lives. No, let’s get to cracking them open.