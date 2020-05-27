Editorial

ADVICE OF THE YEAR: Life Is Too Short To Ever Drink A Warm Beer

Beer (Credit: Shutterstock/Merla)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
I recently received some of the greatest advice I’ve ever been given in my life, and it involved beer.

I’ve been spending a ton of time researching rotomolded coolers. See, I’m a bit of a cooler guy now. I’m done with cheap stuff, and I’m all in on the coolers that hold ice for days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Much like Frank Reynolds is a man of the crabs, I’ve become a man of the coolers.

With football season less than 100 days away, I’ve been furiously researching the best cooler options. I already have an Orca 20, but want to do a little upgrading in the size department.

Tuesday night, I found some advice that will stick with me for the rest of my life. Someone simply stated that life is too short to ever drink a warm beer.

How have I gone 28 years through life without ever hearing this saying before? I know it’s simple advice, but I feel like a new man after hearing it.

You know what? It’s 100% correct. Life is way too damn short to ever drink a warm beer with your buddies. It’s just not worth it.

Our tickets to the afterlife could get punched tomorrow. They could! We just don’t know. Every beer you drink could be the last one.

Do you really want to go out of this world knowing that your last beer was a warm one? I didn’t think so.

Look, we’ve all been there. We’ve all stomached some beers we wish had just been a bit crisper. We’ve stomached beers that just didn’t hit right because they weren’t cold enough.

Well, today is the start of a new era. From this day forward, no more warm beer for any reason! We will plan ahead, we will always have have ice ready and our coolers will be stacked!

“No more warm beer ever again” is officially the motto of 2020 and the rest of our lives. No, let’s get to cracking them open.