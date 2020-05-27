New Video Shows Moments Leading Up To George Floyd Being Pinned On Ground

New video released Wednesday shows the moments leading up to George Floyd being pinned on the ground by police officers.



The video given to the Washington Post shows Floyd being handcuffed by two officers next to his car. He is then escorted in handcuffs to the sidewalk. Floyd sits down on the wall and is speaking with a police officer, who appears to be writing down what Floyd is saying. More police officers then arrive on scene. (RELATED: ‘It Don’t Happen To Nobody Else’: Family Of George Floyd Demands Justice For Death)

New video sent to us shows the moment George Floyd was removed from his vehicle and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.

Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA — Alex Lehnert (@AlexLehnertFox9) May 26, 2020



Another video sent to Fox 9 News is from the view of the car directly behind Floyd’s car. It shows a struggle between police and Floyd but the nature of the altercation is not clear as the bodies of both police officers block the view.

George Floyd was arrested by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck after he supposedly became violent during the arrest. Floyd begs for help but can be seen going completely still. Floyd died after being transported to a hospital. Many consider his death an example of police brutality.

Minneapolis erupted in protests on Tuesday night to protest the death of George Floyd. Police officers used tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds that became violent. The family of Floyd also spoke out about the death and demanded that the officers be arrested and convicted of murder.