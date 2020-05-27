Ole Miss And South Alabama Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Ole Miss and South Alabama will play two football games in the coming years.

According to Chris Vannini, the Jaguars will travel to Oxford in 2028 and the Rebels will play in Mobile in 2029. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ole Miss and South Alabama will play a home-and-home in 2028 (Oxford) and 2029 (Mobile). — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 26, 2020

I really don’t understand this move from Ole Miss’ standpoint. I totally get it from South Alabama’s standpoint.

Bringing in an SEC program for a game in Mobile is huge. That makes perfect sense if you’re South Alabama.

However, how the hell does that make sense if you’re Ole Miss? The Rebels are going on the road to play South Alabama?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on May 9, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Yeah, that doesn’t seem worth it at all. If you’re an SEC football team, you shouldn’t be playing road games against smaller schools.

You just shouldn’t be. What’s the upside? The answer is that there isn’t one. The downside is you go on the road and get upset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Apr 20, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT

While I commend the SEC for scheduling road non-conference games, the entire conference should be above playing small schools in away games.