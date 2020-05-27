The Media’s Hydroxychloroquine Hysterics Could Be Hurting People

The media has been up in arms about hydroxychloroquine being used as a way to treat the novel coronavirus ever since President Donald Trump touted the drug as a treatment that could possibly help.
Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to be an effective treatment against coronavirus, the global pandemic that currently has no known cure. Still, the media’s hysterics and politicization of the drug are obscuring its possible usage and effects.
As the novel coronavirus has continued to plague America, the president has praised hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment. He said in April that the drug can’t hurt people and noted in May that he was using the treatment himself, although he has not tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: Trump Says He Has Stopped Taking Hydroxychloroquine)
Since day one of Trump’s comments about the drug, many in the media have rushed to vilify it. Hydroxychloroquine can treat and prevent malaria and is also used for lupus and arthritis cases. Although it hasn’t been proven to be an effective treatment against the novel coronavirus, there are studies being done on it, and the research may not be as clear-cut as many in the media have made it out to be.
In fact, Trump is not the only person to wonder if the drug could be helpful. The World Health Organization engaged in an experimental trial of hydroxychloroquine, only stopping on Tuesday over safety fears, NPR reported.
This study did not find data that indicated there was a problem, but proactively decided to shut it down following a report from the medical journal The Lancet, which wrote that patients receiving the drug were dying at a higher rate than those who were not.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo was just one member of the media who mocked the president for announcing that he had been taking the drug to prevent the virus. However, he too used his own version of it for a treatment regimen when he had the novel coronavirus.
It is a fact that we do not yet know everything about how hydroxychloroquine works with coronavirus. It is also true that people should not be giving themselves a dosage of a drug that may have negative side effects without a doctor approving it.
While these things are true, so too is the idea that the media has politicized this issue.
“Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, despite scientists’ concerns,” Politico reported.
“The Risks of Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Hype,” a New York Times op-ed lamented, adding that “the evolving story of this drug represents one failure after another among government officials, physicians and the media.”
“Trump says he takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection even though it’s an unproven treatment,” a CNBC headline pointed out.
More rare are articles that take out Trump and solely focus on the facts of hydroxychloroquine – whether that be what we know or what we don’t know about it. Even a NYT article about the “facts of hydroxychloroquine” is headlined around the president. This article, published May 19, is titled “What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Says He Is Using.”
The NYT article does get to the heart of the problem, covering many of the questions that Americans might have about it. It cites several early studies that have indicated this drug could possibly treat the novel coronavirus, although many of the studies are still in very early stages, were very small and one has since been discredited.
“Another reason the drug has been considered for coronavirus patients is that it can rein in an overactive immune system, which is why it is used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis,” the NYT article reported. “In some severe cases of Covid-19, the immune system seems to go into overdrive and cause inflammation that can damage the lungs and other organs. Doctors hope hydroxychloroquine might calm the condition, sometimes called a cytokine storm, but so far there is no proof that it has that effect.”
The article also points out that hydroxychloroquine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – but not specifically for the novel coronavirus. It’s currently approved as a treatment for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Following Trump’s push for the drug, the FDA issued a warning in April noting that it may cause abnormalities in COVID-19 patients’ heart rhythms. The FDA also, however, gave emergency approval that allows hospitals to use this drug as a treatment for people who wouldn’t be allowed to partake in a clinical trial, the NYT reported.
“Under the approval, patients and their families will receive information about the drug, and hospitals have to track information about the patients who received the drug, including their health condition and serious side effects,” according to the NYT. “But that F.D.A. authorization for emergency use is not equivalent to meeting federal requirements, including scientific evidence through trials, that would deem hydroxychloroquine a proven treatment against the virus.”
The drug also does have its issues, which is why it should never be taken without a doctor’s approval. There are possible side affects, the NYT notes, and some people should not take it if they have certain pre-existing conditions.
“Over all, it is considered relatively safe for people who do not have underlying illnesses that the drug is known to worsen. But it is not known whether hydroxychloroquine is safe for severely ill Covid-19 patients, who may have organ damage from the virus,” according to the NYT.
Despite the questions, it is clear that the use of this drug is far more of a gray area than many in the media would like to portray it. With the FDA’s emergency approval and the fact that numerous studies are being conducted, it is evident that some may think this drug can hold some answers in combating the virus. The media, however, has vilified the product and therefore often failed to get at the heart of what it is and if it could be promising.
The media does have a point in its concern regarding the president’s comment, though: the president has touted a drug that has not yet been proven to work, and this could be an issue. Americans have been reminded by many media members and doctors that hydroxychloroquine, like any other drug, should only be administered with a doctor’s approval.