The Media’s Hydroxychloroquine Hysterics Could Be Hurting People

The media has been up in arms about hydroxychloroquine being used as a way to treat the novel coronavirus ever since President Donald Trump touted the drug as a treatment that could possibly help.

Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to be an effective treatment against coronavirus, the global pandemic that currently has no known cure. Still, the media’s hysterics and politicization of the drug are obscuring its possible usage and effects.

As the novel coronavirus has continued to plague America, the president has praised hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment. He said in April that the drug can’t hurt people and noted in May that he was using the treatment himself, although he has not tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: Trump Says He Has Stopped Taking Hydroxychloroquine)

Since day one of Trump’s comments about the drug, many in the media have rushed to vilify it. Hydroxychloroquine can treat and prevent malaria and is also used for lupus and arthritis cases. Although it hasn’t been proven to be an effective treatment against the novel coronavirus, there are studies being done on it, and the research may not be as clear-cut as many in the media have made it out to be.

In fact, Trump is not the only person to wonder if the drug could be helpful. The World Health Organization engaged in an experimental trial of hydroxychloroquine, only stopping on Tuesday over safety fears, NPR reported.

This study did not find data that indicated there was a problem, but proactively decided to shut it down following a report from the medical journal The Lancet, which wrote that patients receiving the drug were dying at a higher rate than those who were not.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was just one member of the media who mocked the president for announcing that he had been taking the drug to prevent the virus. However, he too used his own version of it for a treatment regimen when he had the novel coronavirus.

It is a fact that we do not yet know everything about how hydroxychloroquine works with coronavirus. It is also true that people should not be giving themselves a dosage of a drug that may have negative side effects without a doctor approving it.

While these things are true, so too is the idea that the media has politicized this issue.

“Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, despite scientists’ concerns,” Politico reported.

“The Risks of Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Hype,” a New York Times op-ed lamented, adding that “the evolving story of this drug represents one failure after another among government officials, physicians and the media.”

“Trump says he takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection even though it’s an unproven treatment,” a CNBC headline pointed out.

More rare are articles that take out Trump and solely focus on the facts of hydroxychloroquine – whether that be what we know or what we don’t know about it. Even a NYT article about the “facts of hydroxychloroquine” is headlined around the president. This article, published May 19, is titled “What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Says He Is Using.”

The NYT article does get to the heart of the problem, covering many of the questions that Americans might have about it. It cites several early studies that have indicated this drug could possibly treat the novel coronavirus, although many of the studies are still in very early stages, were very small and one has since been discredited.