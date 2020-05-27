Quarterback Peyton Ramsey Officially Joins The Northwestern Wildcats

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey is officially a member of the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Wildcats formally announced the addition of the talented passer Tuesday afternoon after the athletic QB transferred from Indiana. It was already known Ramsey was headed to NW and now he’s officially on the roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will likely be a heavy frontrunner for the starting position heading into the 2020 campaign, which will be his final year of college football.

Given how bad Northwestern was at QB last season, I think there’s a very real chance Ramsey is under center week one.

Hunter Johnson was a superstar recruit coming out of high school and we all know how that worked out since he joined NW after leaving Clemson.

He clearly isn’t the man for the job at all.

Ramsey is a hell of an athlete. Given how the game is evolving at the quarterback position, he could be the perfect guy to lead a bounce-back season for Pat Fitzgerald.

I’ll put it this way for all of you. As a Wisconsin man, I’d much rather play NW with Johnson at QB than Ramsey.

We’ll see what happens over the next few months, but I think you safely expect Ramsey to get a ton of snaps for NW in 2020.