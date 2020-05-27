REPORT: Dolphins Not ‘Opposed To Playing’ Tua Tagovailoa As A Rookie

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly open to playing rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this upcoming season.

The prevailing belief seems to be that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season as quarterback for the Dolphins and Tua will use the season to learn and get 100% healthy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Miami might thrust the former Alabama star into chaos sooner than later. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins aren’t “opposed to playing Tagovailoa as a rookie if he earns the opportunity at some point this season.”

This storyline will be one of the most-watched all season in the NFL. I think we can all agree Fitzpatrick is locked in as the week-one starter.

He’s a veteran quarterback and he knows the system. There’s no need to feed Tua to the wolves after a limited offseason.

Personally, I’d let Tua sit for all of the season. The Dolphins aren’t going to the Super Bowl this year. That’s just a fact.

The fans might want to see him ASAP, but there’s no need to rush him into action. Let him develop behind Fitzpatrick and take over when he’s ready.

Now, if he wins the quarterback job fair and square, let him play. However, throwing passes in the SEC and throwing passes in the NFL are two different kinds of beasts.

There’s always a learning curve for quarterbacks entering the league. It doesn’t matter how good you are.

The future is bright in Miami, but the Dolphins shouldn’t rush Tua. Let him develop at a good pace and then roll with him.