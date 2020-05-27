Thousands Gathered To Protest George Floyd’s Death, Tear Gas Used

Thousands of protestors gathered Tuesday night in Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd.

Massive protests (and no social distancing) in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/5QgQY2TaX5 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 27, 2020



The protests began Tuesday evening at the site of the death of George Floyd. According to WCCO, protest organizers were determined to keep the protests peaceful. People in the crowd chanted “I can’t breath” and “It could’ve been me.” The protest did, however, turn violent as anger and frustration overcame hundreds of protesters. (RELATED: Police Officers Involved With Death Of George Floyd Fired)



Protesters moved to the 3rd Minneapolis Precinct, where the officers involved in the death of Floyd supposedly came from. WCCO footage shows protesters becoming violent and smashing police vehicles in the parking lot. Police responded by throwing flash grenades at protesters.

People Hit The The Minneapolis Streets In Protest Of George Floyd Murder By Cops pic.twitter.com/e598NmKVVO — DJ RICK DARULER (@DJRickDaRuler1) May 27, 2020



Other video shows protesters attacking police vehicles in the streets as the crowd enveloped them. “We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us this will not go on another day,” a protester said to WCCO. Another protester said “It’s real ugly. The police have to understand that this is the climate they have created, this is the climate they created.”

George Floyd was arrested by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck after he supposedly became violent during the arrest. Floyd begs for help but can be seen going completely still. Floyd died after being transported to a hospital. Many consider his death an example of police brutality.