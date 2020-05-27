Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space

Tom Cruise, Elon Musk and NASA are reportedly working together on a new movie that will be shot at least partially in space.

The 57-year-old actor will be teaming up with director Doug Liman on the top-secret film project with an unknown plot being written by Liman, sources confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) on May 26, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

The project reportedly does not yet have a studio or financier. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Comments on the project from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine earlier in May were noted by People magazine.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” Bridenstine’s tweet read. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The tech entrepreneur then replied, “Should be a lot of fun,” per the outlet.

A timetable on when things will get underway for the movie is still up in the air, as the “Top Gun” star must finish shooting back-to-back “Mission Impossible” films after production was halted mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Musk and NASA are scheduled to launch a rocket as Musk’s SpaceX company’s first human-crewed mission enters space.