TV Networks Announce That College Football Start Times Have Been Delayed

College football fans will be waiting a bit longer before finding out what time games will start for the 2020 season.

Generally speaking, fans find out several weeks ahead of time when the early games will kick. However, that won’t happen for this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

According to CollegeFootballTalk, all the major networks released a joint statement saying start times wouldn’t be set by June 1.

When will that happen? That’s a great question and nobody seems to know right now.

You might not think this is a big deal. You might think this really doesn’t move the needle much. Well, you’d be wrong.

You’d be very wrong, my friends.

College football fans literally plan their weekends around the games and we can get a jump on September scheduling by June and July most years.

Think I’m joking? Folks, I planned an entire Las Vegas trip around when Wisconsin would kick off against USF to open the season.

That’s right! I scheduled an entire trip around the kickoff time of one game.

Now, we can’t really make any plans because we have no idea in hell when anything is going to start! It’s a less-than-stellar situation to say the least.

I’m so over coronavirus. We need to win this damn war and get back to the gridiron. We’ve had enough of this nonsense!