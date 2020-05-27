Warren, Klobuchar, Harris Slammed For #MeToo, Tara Reade Double Standards

A women’s political group accused Democrats of double standards on the #MeToo movement and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade.

Winning for Women, an organization that works to advance female leaders who share core values of economic freedom and strong national security, launched an ad criticizing potential Biden vice presidential picks for refusing to support Reade.

Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him as a Senate staffer in 1993. Biden has repeatedly denied her accusations. (RELATED: The Nation Columnist Defends Joe Biden From Tara Reade: ‘I Would Vote For Joe Biden If He Boiled Babies And Ate Them’)

The ad called out former presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and Biden himself for emphasizing their support for those who come forward with #MeToo stories.

When Reade came forward with her allegations against Biden, the ad reminded viewers, these Democratic women did not support her.

“Joe Biden is Joe Biden,” Pelosi said in the former vice president’s defense.

“I believe his denial,” Abrams added.

The ad also used a clip of Reade’s thoughts on the matter taken from an April interview with Megyn Kelly: “We can come forward unless it’s a Democrat? Is that the message we are sending?”

WATCH:

WFW spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said Democrats support women “only when it’s politically convenient.”

“Their hypocrisy was on full display after they failed to meet their own standard on sexual assault,” she continued in the statement.

Perez-Cubas said: “While the left has long claimed to be the party of women, they have proven once again that they are only the party of certain women. As a women’s group, Winning For Women is committed to exposing the double standard and hypocrisy.”

