Washington DC To Begin Reopening Friday

The mayor of the nation’s capitol announced Wednesday that the city will begin reopening from coronavirus pandemic lockdowns Friday.

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said that since the city has met key thresholds needed to contain new COVID-19 infections, D.C. will begin lifting restrictions starting 12:01 am May 29, according to the Washington Post.

BREAKING! ????On Friday Stay at home order will be lifted in D.C.

1. Nonessential retail bus. can operate w/ curbside/front door pickup

2. Restaurants can use outdoor seating 6 ft apart, 6 max @ table

3. Parks, golf courses, tennis courts can open (not pools & playgrounds) @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/nBO3bQpDYg — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) May 27, 2020

The phase one reopening plan will allow D.C. to begin opening up about a week before the city was scheduled to start reopening June 8, the publication reported. (RELATED: ‘Really, Really Frustrating’: NoVA Gym Owners Feel The Pain Of Delayed Reopening)

Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. reported 109 new coronavirus deaths and 1,715 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total in the DMV area to 4,118 deaths and 97,078 cases.

Bowser called the order “stay-at-home light,” noting that groups of 10 or more people are still prohibited and a variety of activities within the city are still restricted, according to NBC Washington.

ARLINGTON, VA – SEPTEMBER 26: Aerial photo of the Washington Memorial with the Capitol in the background in Washington D.C. on September 26, 2003. (Photo by Andy Dunaway/USAF via Getty Images)

Restaurants may serve customers at outdoor seating with tables at least six feet apart, the publication reports. No more than six people may be seated at one table, and customers must be seated when they place orders and are served.

Bowser said that the city is formulating “a process to reimagine sidewalks and roads” for restaurants without outdoor seating. (RELATED: Virginia Movie Theater, Bowling Alley Owner Tells Northam He’s ‘Going To Reopen’ After $105K In Losses)

The new order allows barbershops and salons to operate by appointment only, with “no waiting inside the shop,” according to NBC Washington. Track and field spaces, tennis courts, parks, and golf courses may reopen, but playgrounds, public pools, and recreation centers will remain closed. The city will not allow contact sports like basketball, football, and soccer.

Retail stores that are considered non-essential can offer front door pickup or curbside pickup, but customers will not be allowed inside these stores.

“Bars, nightclubs, mixed-use facilities and private social clubs” must “remain closed except for minimum business operations, curbside pickup or delivery, or home-based services,” NBC Washington reports from the mayor’s order.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.