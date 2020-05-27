Washington Nationals Have Grammar Error On Their World Series Rings

The Washington Nationals have an error on their World Series title rings!

The Nats took home the championship in 2019 after beating the Astros, but they might want to go back to the drawing board for the design of their rings.

As noticed by Uni-Watch.com, the word “everyday” is wrong on the rings. Instead of being one word, it should be “every day” for the saying “Go 1-0 every day.”

The Nats have to get this fixed, right? You might only win one championship in your entire life. You might never get another crack at the World Series.

You simply can’t be wearing a ring featuring a grammar error on it for the rest of your life. Can’t do it!

How does this even get screwed up? How does this go unnoticed? Did nobody bother to check the rings before they were finalized?

I mean, it’s not a huge deal, and I assume it can be fixed rather quickly. It’s still not a great look for a team that just took home a championship.

I’m sure it’ll get fixed, but the mistake never should have happened in the first place.