Woman Arrested For Posting Notes On Asian-Americans Homes Saying They Should Leave The US

A woman in the California Bay Area was arrested Friday for placing notes on people’s doors suggesting Asian-Americans leave the United States.

RACIST LETTER UPDATE: @SanLeandroPD say a 52-year old woman named Nancy Arechiga was arrested. The letters, some directed at women & children were found on FIVE homes! Because of the “current state bail schedule” she had to be released from custody. #hateisavirus pic.twitter.com/fnsTcpOP3b — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 24, 2020



The messages were posted by Nancy Arechiga, 52, who hand-wrote all of the notes. Police were called to Hernon Bay on Friday, according to NBC News, after notes containing “insensitive messages towards minorities” were placed on five different homes. Arechiga was identified by a resident’s door security camera. Police found her in the area and arrested her. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Death Of George Floyd)

“If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back to your land immediately, fast, with urgency,” the note said, according to NBC News, “One American, white, brave, that serves the Nation or USA is going to live here.” Arechiga was arrested and charged with “inappropriate messages that instilled fear and intimidation upon residents.” Arechiga was also carrying a backpack full of the notes when she was arrested.

“We welcome people’s rights to express themselves, but not in a manner that infringes upon a community’s sense of security and well-being,” Lt. Isaac Benabou said to NBC News. Arechiga was taken to Alameda County Jail and booked for investigation of committing a hate crime.

Authorities, according to NBC News, are investigating if Arechiga was responsible for messages on a local hiking trail that read “no Asians allowed, leave immediately.”

This note was posted on a tree in a San Leandro neighborhood – giving

Asians until today to leave the US. @SanLeandroPD arrested 52-year-old Nancy Arechiga for posting insensitive messages. She’s been released from custody due to the current bail schedule @KPIXtv #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8iS2JL0VE6 — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) May 24, 2020



“Obviously there’s been a spike in attacks against the Asian American community due to this pandemic,” an Asian-American woman said to NBC News, “It’s sad to see that.”

Arechiga was not given a court date due to the memorial day weekend and bail in California has been set a $0 for misdemeanors and low-level crimes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.