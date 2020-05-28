Amy Klobuchar Previously Declined To Prosecute Officer In George Floyd’s Death Despite Complaints Of Violence

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar declined to prosecute the police officer at the center of George Floyd’s death during her time as a state prosecutor in 2006, new reports show.

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin, who can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck before his death was involved in the shooting and death of a man who stabbed numerous people before a confrontation with the police, according to The Guardian.

Klobuchar, who then served as the Hennepin county attorney, decided not to prosecute Chauvin and the other officers involved in the shooting, leaving the case to a grand jury, which later declined to charge the officers. (RELATED: Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd’s Neck Has History Of Complaints)

Since Floyd’s death, reports have shown a history of complaints regarding Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was placed on leave after his involvement in the shooting of an indigenous man in 2011, according to the Daily Beast.

Klobuchar, who is considered to be a leading candidate for the running mate of former Vice President Joe Biden, has been heavily criticized for her previous record on police violence as a prosecutor. This includes declining to bring charges in two dozen cases regarding deadly shootings from police, according to the Washington Post.