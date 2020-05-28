Baker Mayfield Says ‘Year Three’ Is A Big Season For His Contract

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield thinks this upcoming season is very important for his contract.

Mayfield is entering the third year of his rookie deal, and that means he could in theory negotiate an extension after the season.

According to ProFootballTalk, the young NFL quarterback said Wednesday, “There’s no doubt that year is always a big year with these contracts, timing-wise.”

You know the best way to earn a fat extension as an NFL quarterback? Actually win some games. It’s really not as hard as you might think.

The problem for Mayfield is pretty simple. He’s a former first overall pick and he hasn’t accomplished anything in the NFL.

The Browns were loaded with talent last season, and they still failed to make the playoffs. Despite the fact Mayfield ran his mouth nonstop, Cleveland didn’t do anything noteworthy in 2019.

Will things be different in 2020? Only time will tell, but I’ll tell you all this. It would be insanely foolish for the Browns to pour a bunch of money into Mayfield without getting some results first.

If Cleveland doesn’t do a bunch of winning this season, then Mayfield has to go. He’ll have been the starter for three years and have nothing to show for it.

He should worry less about an extension and more about keeping his job. Nothing matters until you actually make the playoffs and make a run. Everything is just talk until that’s done.