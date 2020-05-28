‘Don’t Lie To Me’: Barbra Streisand, Who Said Men Don’t Want To Believe Women, To Attend Biden Event Despite Tara Reade Allegations

American singer and actress Barbra Streisand once condemned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual assault leveled against him, but Streisand is attending an event for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, despite his own involvement with sexual assault claims.

The pop legend is scheduled to appear at a virtual event with the former vice president on June 11, accompanied by singer John Legend and others for a “fabulous evening.” The event is intended to raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, and tickets start at $2,800 a person.

Biden is facing allegations of sexual assault from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. Biden has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Streisand, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, has expressed condemnation for Kavanaugh over Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations on a number of occasions.

In October 2018, she tweeted a Bloomberg story titled: “Kavanaugh’s Victory Is a Loss for America,” adding in a separate tweet, “Trump said Kavanaugh and his family were tortured – what about the torture Dr. Ford has felt for all of these years after her attack?”

“You see, men don’t tend to want to believe women,” she said in a September 2018 interview with The Associated Press. “And that is scary.” (RELATED: With No Lawyer Or Public Relations Rep And Little Backing From Prominent Women’s Groups, Tara Reade Stands Alone)

She added: “I just hope the public responds. The people have so much power, the people have a voice. Please people, if you’re watching, just go out and vote. I’m not telling you who to vote for, but use your own power, you matter.”

“Brett Kavanaugh who dissembled under oath multiple times and revealed himself as a shrill partisan is headed for Supreme Court,” she tweeted in October 2018, linking to a Washington Post story titled “Democrats, Get Mad About Kavanaugh. Then Get Even.”

“Remember your anger in November,” Streisand continued.

Streisand also wrote and directed a music video of her song, “Don’t Lie to Me,” centered around criticisms of President Donald Trump. The music video included footage of protests against Kavanaugh.

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNrj87Q-4Yk

