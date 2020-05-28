Can’t Install A Pizza Oven In Your Home? This Little Oven Is The Next Best Thing

Nothing says “summer” quite like sparkling pools, warm nights, and delicious food right off the grill. But if you don’t happen to have a yard with a great grill or a hot stone oven, you shouldn’t have to miss out on your favorite summertime meals. And now, thanks to the Firepod, a portable multi-functional pizza oven, you don’t have to.

Unlike other portable grills out there, this little guy is about as versatile as they come, boasting three different cooking functions, perfect for just about any meal under the sun. And the best part? You can take it with you pretty much anywhere.

First and foremost, the Firepod serves as a fully-functional pizza oven, featuring a heavy-duty stainless steel burner that heats up quickly for efficient cooking. And thanks to its genius system of twin stones, stainless steel reflector, and top vent, your pizzas will cook perfectly.

And for those times when you aren’t in the mood for pizza (which believe it or not, does happen), simply swap out the stones for the accompanying griddle, and boom, you’ve got yourself a real-deal barbecue grill. Simply light it up with the auto-ignition and you’re good to go! But if cooking delicious meats, fish, and veggies on hot rocks is more your thing, you can do that, too! Simply heat up the lava rock in the Firepod, brush your stones with some olive oil, and grill away.

Available in three different colors, the dynamic Firepod is a total must-have during the summer months. And since it’s so portable, it’s perfect for taking to a buddy’s house, camping trips, tailgates, and impromptu dinners under the stars. And since its successful campaign on Kickstarter, the Firepod has continued to bring grilling magic to people all over the country.

