Virginia Limits Liquor Sales During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Virginia is limiting alcohol sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state, which maintains the sole authority to sell liquor, has announced restrictions on the amount people can buy for certain brands.

You can see a full list here.

An update on ABC’s limited availability products: With the sustained popularity and high demand for select whiskies, many of them are in short supply. In order to make these products available to as many customers as possible, we are now limiting the purchase of these items. — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) May 27, 2020

Products on the list are now limited to one bottle per customer or license number per day. These products are available for purchase in-store only. They are not available via online ordering. The list of these products is available on our website: https://t.co/sAxCOat0kD — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) May 27, 2020

How can the state do this? How can the great state of Virginia deprive people of all the alcohol they want? Is this the Soviet Union?

Last time I checked, rationing and freedom don’t exactly go hand-in-hand. In this country, you should be allowed to buy as much booze as you want.

I don’t care if there’s enough for everyone or not. Get your lazy butt out of bed, get to the store and buy some!

In the land of the free, we simply can’t be limiting alcohol purchases. We can’t allow it. It’s the definition of an anti-American move.

Don’t do this, Virginia! Don’t do this to all the good people living there. We’ve been through far too much to get hit with this horrific news!

Now, let’s booze up!