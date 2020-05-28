Editorial

Virginia Limits Liquor Sales During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Liquor (Credit: Shutterstock/Mihai_Andritoiu)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Virginia is limiting alcohol sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state, which maintains the sole authority to sell liquor, has announced restrictions on the amount people can buy for certain brands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a full list here.

How can the state do this? How can the great state of Virginia deprive people of all the alcohol they want? Is this the Soviet Union?

Last time I checked, rationing and freedom don’t exactly go hand-in-hand. In this country, you should be allowed to buy as much booze as you want.

Hells Kitchen Alcohol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

I don’t care if there’s enough for everyone or not. Get your lazy butt out of bed, get to the store and buy some!

In the land of the free, we simply can’t be limiting alcohol purchases. We can’t allow it. It’s the definition of an anti-American move.

Don’t do this, Virginia! Don’t do this to all the good people living there. We’ve been through far too much to get hit with this horrific news!

Now, let’s booze up!