Here’s What The Epstein Netflix Series Missed

A new miniseries detailing the sex crimes of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was released on Netflix recently and it paints a shocking picture of his life.

White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom and Video Director Richie McGinniss sat down to discuss the series and the questions it does and doesn’t answer about Epstein’s life. (RELATED: Maryland Reestablishes Mail-In Only Special Election, Resolving Inner-Conflict)

The show leans heavily on testimony from the victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, who tell in horrific detail what it was like to be a girl in one of Epstein’s properties in Florida or New York. (RELATED: Relaxing Lockdowns Was Supposed To Cause A Disaster — It Hasn’t)

While the series touches on the connections Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump had with Esptein, the creators don’t appear to have put much effort into discovering other elites who were possibly his clients.

