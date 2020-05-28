Former Georgetown Basketball Star Mac McClung Transfers To Texas Tech

Former Georgetown basketball star Mac McClung has transferred to Texas Tech.

The talented guard announced Wednesday on his Twitter that he was taking his talents to Lubbock to play for Chris Beard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

This is the biggest news in the world of college basketball right now, and Beard is certainly getting himself a great player in McClung.

It’s not really clear why he left Georgetown, but it just seemed like the relationship soured. McClung tested the NBA draft waters, looked like he was going to return to the Hoyas and then just bounced.

It was a strange situation to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37) on Mar 29, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

Now, he’s in the Big 12 playing for the Red Raiders. If he seriously thinks he’s a legit NBA player, then this is a smart move.

He’s going to play against some great competition in the Big 12, and Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37) on Dec 1, 2019 at 4:53pm PST

There’s no question at all that fans of the Red Raiders should be very happy with McClung being added to the roster.