Hotel In Brazil Offers MMA-Themed Sex Room For Guests

A hotel in Brazil is letting fans book an MMA-themed room for their sexual encounters.

According to TMZ, Pousada Gurupi in Teresina has created an MMA room for guests to have sex in. MMA is insanely popular in Brazil. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motel | Hotel (@pousadagurupithe) on May 15, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

TMZ also reported the website for the hotel states in part about the room, “The MMA Suite is a true copy of the octagon, with a sensational bed inside the ring. The couple can really imagine themselves in that environment and let their imagination blossom.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motel | Hotel (@pousadagurupithe) on Apr 6, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

I would love to watch a man try to convince a woman that they should go to a sex hotel to get it on in an MMA-themed room. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That conversation would be absolute gold to watch unfold. Fellas, if a woman says yes to that, you might want to just put a ring on her hand on the spot because she’s clearly a champion. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motel | Hotel (@pousadagurupithe) on Mar 10, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

It’s such a wild option to rent that you just have to laugh about it and respect it. I’m not even going to try to get into the role playing angle of the entire operation. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’ll let you guys take off with that in your own imaginations. It’s just a wild situation, and I respect it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motel | Hotel (@pousadagurupithe) on Feb 6, 2020 at 6:01am PST

Let us know in the comments what you think about this sex suite!