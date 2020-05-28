Illinois Football Coach Lovie Smith Is Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith has a very different look these days.

The team’s Twitter account tweeted a photo of the head coach late Wednesday. His gigantic and legendary beard is gone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he’s clean shaven. Take a look at his new look below.

Why, Lovie? Why did he shave the beard? Lovie Smith didn’t just have a beard like any common man. Smith might have had the best beard in all of sports.

He looked like what I imagine a frontiersman looked like 200 years ago.

Lovie Smith beard update: luxurious pic.twitter.com/trLyVLfeqm — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) July 18, 2019

Now, he’s clean-shaven. His majestic facial hair is gone. I’m not even going to pretend to like this move.

Football is a brutal sport. A grizzled beard sets the tone without having to say a single word. Trust me, I’m not loving the vibe I’m getting from Smith’s new look.

That’s not a championship-caliber look or energy level.

Of course, I can only do so much talking here, because Illinois did upset Wisconsin last season. Let’s just not talk about it.

I can’t handle walking that painful path again.

I have a feeling Smith will come to regret this decision. He was badass with the beard. Not so much these days!