Iowa Might Have Full Stadium Capacity During The 2020 Football Season

Iowa could have a full football stadium in the fall.

According to Scott Dochterman, athletic director Gary Barta hasn't ruled out having a full stadium during games in the fall and said it's "still one of the modes we're planning for."

However, if capacity at Kinnick Stadium must be reduced during the coronavirus pandemic, season-ticket holders, people on the points system and students would take precedence.

Iowa AD Gary Barta on 100% capacity “still one of the modes we’re planning for.” Also looking at reduced capacity options. Right now focused on full stadium. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) May 28, 2020

Barta said for reduced capacity, they start with season-ticket holders, the point system and students getting in first. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) May 28, 2020

Well, this is a very interesting development. Obviously, you have to plan for everything, but I like the fact that Barta is already suggesting they might pack the stands.

Obviously, everything we do must be done in the safest manner possible. We don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, but we also don’t know what September will look like.

There’s a chance things are good enough in a few months that we can pack Kinnick and other stadiums. That’s the dream.

We’re all hoping for that outcome to say the least. We want to be back in the stands for football games. Even though I hate Iowa, I would applaud the hell out of this move!

We obviously won’t know more about what football stadiums will look like in the fall for a few months, but I appreciate the fact Iowa is at least planning on having fans.