Japanese Amusement Parks Say No Shouting Or Cheering On Rides In New Guidelines During Pandemic

Amusement parks across Japan have started to reopen during the pandemic and have set new guidelines in order to keep people safe and one includes no screaming on the rides.

Yes, you read that correctly. Many of the guidelines in parks include things we are seeing at places like Walt Disney World in Florida, checking guests temperatures before they can enter the gates, requiring the use of face masks and social distancing, but not cheering is new, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Bob Iger Defends Marvel Franchise After Famous Directors Called Them ‘Despicable’)



Guests have reportedly been asked to avoid cheering or shouting on the outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, per CNN.

As the piece noted, it doesn’t look like if a guest does scream on a ride they will get kicked out, it’s just being strongly suggested that refraining would be a good idea. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

No screaming please: Japan’s amusement parks brace for coronavirus era https://t.co/narwGarhNm — The Japan Times (@japantimes) May 28, 2020

New guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak even include keeping chats short for both visitors and employees.

“As a new style of customer service, even when you’re wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors,” one of the messages to staff read.

Check out some of these insane roller coasters we found that operate in the country. Would definitely be hard not to scream on some of these. Wow!

WATCH: