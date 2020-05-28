Jerry Falwell Jr. Has An EXCLUSIVE Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, sat down for a recent interview with Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill.

During the interview, Falwell delivered an EXCLUSIVE message for the Daily Caller Patriots.

WATCH:

During the full interview, Falwell and Hamill discussed the college’s coronavirus response and their battle against misleading and fake news involving the university and its students.

“Seven hundred and fifty news outlets to our count picked up the New York Times story, and a lot of them dropped the 12 students with COVID-like symptoms and just said just 12 students with coronavirus including the Financial Times,” he explained. “So we prepared a lawsuit, a complaint, it took me about an hour to read it, the first draft the other day.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Explains Why He’s Fighting Against Voting-By-Mail During Coronavirus )

You can watch his full public interview here.

