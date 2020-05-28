Kit Harington Reveals He Still Hasn’t Seen The Ending Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington still hasn’t seen the ending of the show.

The HBO series came to an end more than a year ago when season eight concluded last summer. Well, the man behind Jon Snow still hasn’t seen it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 6, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

According to BroBible, Harington was recently answering questions on social media when he revealed that he still hasn’t watched the conclusion!

Watch his comments below.

Kit Harington on Jon Snow’s ending in #GameOfThrones “I could go on about this for hours” pic.twitter.com/B55kOg6HJj — EᗰIᒪIᗩ ᑕᒪᗩᖇKE & ???????????????????????????????? (@purple_dwagon) May 26, 2020

Here’s some great advice for Mr. Harington. Don’t waste your time watching the end of “Game of Thrones.” It absolutely sucked.

Here we are more than a year later, and I’m still not over the pain caused by the horrific ending to “GoT.” We might never see a more disappointing ending to a TV series.

Daenerys went on a murderous rampage, Jon Snow murdered her, Arya became Dora the Explorer and nothing cool happened.

The only awesome moment was Sansa becoming Queen in the North. Outside of that, the ending absolutely sucked.

Now, the series as a whole was absolutely epic. It’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of TV.

However, that doesn’t mean that we have to pretend the ending was anything other than trash, which is exactly what it was.

Don’t waste your time, Harington. It’s just not worth it. I feel sick having to even say it because I liked the show so much before it all fell apart.