Michigan State University Will Have Students On Campus In The Fall

Michigan State University will have students back in the fall.

According to the Lansing State Journal, students will be on campus in East Lansing starting Sept. 2. MSU might have students finish classes online after the Thanksgiving break, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan State University is the latest major university to commit to students returning in the fall.

Add it to the list! Another domino goes down in the process of getting our football back in the fall. Yes, MSU hasn’t been great for a couple of seasons, but they’re still a massive program.

When you have big programs like MSU bringing back students, then it’s a huge sign that we’re going to be playing football in the fall.

We’re talking about one of the biggest athletic departments in America. If students can be on campus, then it has to be safe enough to play football.

We just need one of these major universities in the B1G to come out to publicly say they’re playing in the fall.

Bringing students back is great, but we need somebody to get the ball rolling on committing to football.

We’re less than 100 days away, and it looks like all systems are a go for playing football!