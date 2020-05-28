AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco Believes The Season Will Start On Time, Games Will Proceed Even If Some Teams Sit Out

American Athletic Conference (AAC) Commissioner Mike Aresco believes college football will start as scheduled.

During a Wednesday afternoon interview with Paul Finebaum, Aresco revealed that he expects the season to start as scheduled.

“I don’t see any reason to delay the season as long as we get our tests and protocols in place and as long as the pandemic has receded,” Aresco explained.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco tell us he is anticipating an ontime start to the CFB season. “I don’t see any reason to delay the season as long as we get our tests and protocols in place and as long as the pandemic has receded.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 27, 2020

One of the biggest questions facing conferences is what will happen if some teams refuse to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aresco believes the AAC will have games even if the entire conference doesn’t play.

What if some schools can’t play, but others can? AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco: “Our feeling, our ADs and our presidents’ feeling, was one or two schools wouldn’t want to hold the others back. We would be likely to play with nine or ten.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 27, 2020

This is the exact kind of attitude and energy we need to be carrying into the 2020 season. I don’t know anything about Aresco other than he’s the man running the AAC, but I’m already a big fan.

Starting the season on time is exactly what America needs right now. We’ve put in the work to win this war, and we expect to benefit on the back end.

Football starting as scheduled would be a gigantic win.

As for teams sitting out, I’ve been consistent since day one that we can’t let a small group of teams dictate what happens for everyone.

If a team doesn’t want to play, we’ll see them next season! We’re not bagging the entire thing because a small group of schools doesn’t want to suit up.

Let’s hope Aresco’s predictions for college football become reality!