Minneapolis Mayor Requests National Guard After Protests Turn Violent

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has requested National Guard support on Thursday after violent protests and looting have left parts of his city in rubble.

Is this what you guys call #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd I am sure he would be very proud of your thieving asses. #target #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/3xNkF7f1aM — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 28, 2020

Fires are still smoldering in Minneapolis this morning. The entire affordable housing development was razed to the ground. Wendy’s and Autozone have been completely destroyed in the riot as well. #BlackLivesMatter #antifa #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Gkd05db6d2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020



A spokesperson from the mayor’s office told KARE that Frey had sent the support request to the Minnesota National Guard Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press conference that he is supportive of peaceful protests but has to focus on safety. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Death Of George Floyd)

“I cannot risk the safety of innocent people and so that is what I’ve been sworn to uphold and that is what I am dedicated to do,” Arradondo told KARE. “We can have both things. We can have peaceful demonstrations, but I also have to ensure the safety of everyone in the city.”

In a press conference Wednesday, Frey called for the Hennepin County Attorney to press charges against the officer involved in the death of George Floyd.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that question.”

According to KARE, peaceful protests began Wednesday morning but became violent once the demonstration moved to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct. Police used tear gas and flash-bangs to subdue the crowds.

The St. Paul Police Department told KARE that it has sent 40 police officers to help aid the Minneapolis Fire Department put out fires and help keep people safe. State officials have also deployed Minnesota State Troopers to the area.

George Floyd was arrested by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck after he allegedly became violent during arrest.

Floyd begs for help in the video and can be seen going completely still. Floyd died after being transported to a hospital. Many consider his death an example of police brutality.