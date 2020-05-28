NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period.

The dead period has been extended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like recruiting won’t be returning any time soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA announced in a Wednesday release that the dead period will now extend through July 31 for all sports.

Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020

It’s not a secret at all that I’m all-in on bringing back football season. I’ve been very clear that we have to have football season at any and all costs.

However, I actually agree with the dead period for recruiting being extended until everyone is more or less on the same page.

You can’t have one team out recruiting across America and other teams on lockdown. You just can’t allow that to happen.

If a large chunk of schools can’t operate, the NCAA has to level the playing field. It’s the only fair way to do it.

At some point, we’re going to have to get back to recruiting. Nick Saban and other SEC coaches won’t wait forever.

However, for the time being, an extension during the coronavirus pandemic is probably warranted and a good idea.