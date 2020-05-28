New York Yankees Players Are Giving Zoom Baseball Lessons To Kids Missing Camp Due To Coronavirus

New York Yankees players Mike Ford and David Hale are giving baseball lessons over Zoom to kids missing camp this summer due to coronavirus.

Kids who were going to attend the Rising Star Baseball Camp will have the opportunity to be taught by the Yankees players, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“In the absence of the boys’ ability to play, it is so important to continue to foster their love of the game and to encourage them to stay fit,” the children’s coach, Darren Gurney, told Page Six. “We are grateful for the opportunity to hear from top MLB talent.”

The virtual training will address topics such as pitching and hitting insights and ways to remain “focused” on baseball during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: New York Yankees Share Incredibly Inspiring Video During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

This is a pretty sweet deal. It’d be cooler to be able to meet the players in person and really get to learn from them, but virtually learning from them is still pretty great. They could have easily just cancelled the baseball camp altogether.

It’s cool to see people find other ways to get things done during quarantine.

If I was super into baseball, any MLB talent coaching me would be a dream come true. To be the best, you have to learn from the best.