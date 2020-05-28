REPORT: Proposed NFL Onside Kick Alternative Rule Doesn’t Pass

The NFL won’t be changing onside kicks.

According to Albert Breer, a proposal to to allow 4th-and-15 conversion chances instead of onside kicks failed to pass Thursday.

That means for the 2020 season, we’ll have onside kicks as we always have.

Per source, the onside kick proposal did NOT pass. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 28, 2020

Well, that was fun while it lasted, but I guess this fun idea has now gone down in flames. It’s really too bad.

I was having a lot of fun imagining Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes slinging it on 4th-and-15 to keep possession.

Honestly, I’d way rather trust my franchise quarterback than a kicker to maintain possession late in a game. I have nothing against kickers, but there’s a reason quarterbacks are paid the money they are.

The QB is the most important position in all of sports. With the game on the line, I don’t want to trust my defense or kickers.

I want my quarterback to use his arm to carry us to victory. Unfortunately, nothing will change for the 2020 season.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed something might change down the road, because I loved this idea!