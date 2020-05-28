Manhunt Ends For UConn Student Suspected Of Killing Two People

The alleged killer was arrested at a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland, after a six-day multi-state manhunt, which involved several law enforcement agencies after he purportedly killed two men and kidnapped a young woman before fleeing Connecticut on Sunday, according to a Fox News report.

Manfredonia allegedly hacked 62-year-old Ted DeMers to death on Friday with a machete in Willington, Connecticut. Then, he held another man hostage in his own home before stealing his firearms and truck to drive to Derby, Connecticut, about an hour away. (RELATED: Police Lead Multistate Manhunt For UConn Student Suspected Of Double Murder)

It was in Derby where Manfredonia is believed to have shot and killed his former high school classmate, Nicholas Eisle, 23, whose body was found by police later on Sunday. He also reputedly abducted Eisele’s girlfriend, also 23, forcing her into her own Volkswagen Jetta before fleeing the state. According to Boston.com, he abandoned her and her vehicle at a rest stop in Paterson, New Jersey. Fox News also reported that she was uninjured.

Pennsylvania state law enforcement have claimed that Manfredonia rode in an Uber to the Walmart store in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which is close to the New Jersey state border. The police also noted that Manfredonia had been caught on a surveillance camera at a Sheetz rest stop in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. A Hyundai Santa Fe that was reported to be stolen Monday was also recovered near the Sheetz.

Police later suspected Manfredonia to be in the Hagerstown area, where he reportedly took another Uber to from Chambersburg. According to the Hartford Courant, law enforcement officers were in the middle of being briefed on the situation at a truck stop in the Hagerstown area when the he was spotted. (RELATED: New Police Search For Fugitive UConn Student Suspected Of Double Murder Turns Up Empty)

“As they were talking about his height, 6-3, 6-4, one of the team members turned and approximately 20 feet away from them was a gentleman who was six-foot-four,” said Lt. Michael Pendleton, commander of the Central District Major Crime Squad.