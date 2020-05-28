Dwayne Haskins Practices With Antonio Brown

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins recently got in some reps with Antonio Brown.

Pete Hailey tweeted a video of the two working out together, and Haskins was launching the ball deep for the disgraced former NFL star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it below.

Dwayne Haskins throwing bombs to Antonio Brown today. So many eyeball emojis pic.twitter.com/fA3ow1U0us — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

I’m sure there are going to be a lot of people who want to jump on this video as some kind of sign Brown is working his way back into the NFL.

Give me a break. Let’s hope that’s not the case. Antonio Brown shouldn’t be anywhere near the NFL. He’s a cancer to the sport of football and should be kept away at all costs.

If I’m the Redskins, I’m not sure I even want Haskins anywhere near the former Steelers star. Let’s remember, Brown is currently facing a felony case in Florida after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver.

That’s on top of all his other nonstop antics and stunts. Haskins is the face of the Redskins, and I wouldn’t want him associating with such a toxic person.

As for whether or not Brown will ever play in the NFL again, you can’t rule anything out for a guy with his level of talent.

However, I think it’s safe to assume most NFL teams wouldn’t touch him. Yes, he’s talented, but he also comes with some serious baggage. His talents just don’t outweigh his issues.

He had chance after chance, and he pissed them all away. He only has himself to blame.